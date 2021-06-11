Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Yard sale
An-Nissa Emergency Food Pantry fundraising yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday. Furniture, household items, tools, clothes, electronics, art supplies and much more will be available indoors and outside at the Greenville Flea Market, 1114 N. Greene St. Call 919-593-2894.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series returns with the band Trainwreck at 7 p.m. today at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com/special-events for more.
Splash park
The Splashpoint sprayground at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street will open for the season on Saturday. There is no admission charge. Hours of operation are noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Call 329-4567.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Duck-Rabbit Classic disc golf tournament will be held Saturday at the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course, 3414 N.C. 121. The two-round Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament benefits the Farmville Public Library. An awards ceremony and after-tournament festivities will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, 4519 W. Pine St. Call 714-0331.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by Tuesday, which is the first meet of the season. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Cost is $10, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.
Sundays Unplugged
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will hold a Sunday Unplugged acoustic performances from 6:30-8:30 p.m. featuring classic pop from Nanette & Laura at Jaycee Park. Billy Smith, classic country, bluegrass and Americana plays June 20 at Boyd Lee Park and JT Ackerman, modern pop, plays June 27 at Greenfield Terrace.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments for the center and a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. today at Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, Washington, N.C.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will open the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are working jointly to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment in Pitt County to gather input about community health issues. This survey will be open until Thursday. Once all responses have been gathered, information will be compiled and used to develop a community health improvement plan with our community public health partners. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW.