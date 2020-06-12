Arlington Boulevard work
The final step of the Arlington Boulevard reconstruction project that was scheduled to start tonight has been delayed until next week due to the threat of rain over the weekend. The work will start June 19, conditions allowing, to apply a final layer of asphalt between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street. It will involve lane closures, but two-way traffic will be maintained throughout.
Work is scheduled for completion by Sunday, June 21. The schedule will be as follows:
Friday, the left lanes in each direction and the center turn lane will be closed. Traffic will continue to flow in each direction via the outside lanes.
Once that is complete, the westbound outside lane, traveling from Greenville Boulevard to Evans Street, will close for paving. Westbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane.
The eastbound outside lane, traveling from Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard, will be the last lane to close for paving. Eastbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane.
Work to pave Arlington between Greenville Boulevard and Hooker Road began in late April. It was among projects paid for through a $15.8 million bond referendum approved in 2015.
Women’s fellowship
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West will host a women’s fellowship meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Janice Greene of Greater Mount Zion will be guest speaker. the event is open to women and men. Call 714-2460.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling has restarting its FreeCycle Fridays program. The program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. Once posted, the items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. The items can be repurposed and reduce the amount of waste Pitt County transfers to landfills annually.
Participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting with staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else to pick up items, or simply do not participate. As always, cleaning and sanitation of items is the responsibility of those who claim them. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Pitt County officials. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
Arts relief fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the visual and performing artists who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Applications will be reviewed by staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.