Blood drive
A blood drive will be held at the Council on Aging from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every blood donation. Additionally a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation. Come out to the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road, and give the gift of life and support Meals on Wheels.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., reopened on Saturday. Hours are 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Season passes are $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
City offices
The City of Greenville on Monday reopened City Hall and many of its other facilities with a modified schedule. Facilities are open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. When possible, members of the public are still asked to conduct business online or by phone. Examples of services that can be conducted online include payments, parking permit requests, building, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing permit applications, employment applications, and building inspection requests. Visit https://greenvillenc.gov/.
GREAT buses
The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus system has resumed limited operations on Routes 1, 2, and 3. Hours of operation for all six routes will be 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be no Saturday service at this time. Buses will not run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day to allow for them to be cleaned. GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place:
There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
Riders of the GREAT bus system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market
Taste of Greenville
The International Taste of Greenville benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital has been postponed until Sept. 29 at the Hilton Greevnville. Visit https://tastegville.com/.