Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held 6-9 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith of Greenville will hold a town hall forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Pitt Community College, Williams Building, 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville. Residents also can participate via facebook.com/RepKandieSmith, or register from her Facebook page to participate via Zoom.
In The Black Pop-up
Greenville Minority and Women Business Enterprise initiative will host several events on Saturday to mark Juneteenth as part of its In the Black celebration. The Business Pop-up will run 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Evans and Fifth Streets. The event will showcase area minority- and women-owned businesses and feature a variety of food trucks and entertainment, including DJ Big Six Entertainment. The Monterio Experience also will provide urban radio hits and Motown grooves. Live on the Block with GTAC and the African American Cultural Trail is set for 2:30 p.m. at 629 Albemarle Ave., and an open house for the new Shared Kitchen Space Commissary will be at 3 p.m. at 804 W. Fifth St.
Juneteenth celebration
The Ambassadors of 252 will host a Juneteenth celebration 3-8 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds. The event will feature food trucks, karaoke, music from the 90s and more. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-90s-festival-tickets-154863618251? aff=ebdssbeac
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032’s weekly Saturday night bingo returns on Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m. “To all our faithful customers, come on out and enjoy a night full of fun and excitement and win, win, win!”
Concert on the Common
The Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. tonight with Liquid Pleasure. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Between Riverside & Crazy” from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The cast has four male and three female parts. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Contact Ben Reed with Americas Boating Club/Tar River Sail & Power Squadron at benreed@suddenlink.net or 975-8110 for information and to register.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment through Friday to gather input about community health issues. Information will be compiled to develop a community health improvement plan. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW.
Sundays Unplugged
Billy Smith will perform classic country, bluegrass and Americana from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road, part of Greenville Recreation and Parks’ Sunday’s Unplugged series.
