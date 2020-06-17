Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
A jewelry class will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, for information and to register.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. on June 23. Please call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
A Community Shred Event will be held on Monday, June 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Five boxes or bags maximum per person. No three ring binders. Residential customers only.
A trip to historical Savannah, Ga., is set for Oct. 15-17. Eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House and Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, tour Savannah, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, watch a show at the Historic Savannah Theater. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for more information.
Chlorine conversion
Greenville Utilities has temporarily changed the disinfectant used in the water treatment process to chlorine until July 27. GUC has used chloramines, a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, as the disinfectant in its water treatment process since December 2002. Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and also reduce the level of byproducts that are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said Randy Emory, director of Water Resources.
State guidelines recommend that water systems using chloramines periodically switch back to free chlorine (chlorine alone) for a period of time to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria. During the temporary switch, customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. The mild chlorine taste and smell is normal and poses no health risk. Most customers will not need to take any precautions. People and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water should continue to take the same precautions.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return on from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
