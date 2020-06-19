City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., reopened on Saturday. Hours are 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pools will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim session will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
Arlington Boulevard work
The final step of the Arlington Boulevard reconstruction project has been rescheduled to start today, conditions allowing, to apply a final layer of asphalt between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street. It will involve lane closures, but two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the reconstruction.
The left lanes in each direction and the center turn lane will be closed starting tonight. Traffic will continue to flow in each direction via the outside lanes. Once that is completed, the westbound outside lane, traveling from Greenville Boulevard to Evans Street, will close for paving. Westbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane.
The eastbound outside lane, traveling from Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard, will be the last lane to close. Eastbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane. Work to pave Arlington between Greenville Boulevard and Hooker Road began in late April. It was among projects paid for through a $15.8 million bond referendum approved in 2015.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling has restarting is FreeCycle Fridays program, which takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. Once posted, the items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. The items can be repurposed and reduce the amount of waste Pitt County transfers to landfills annually. Going forward all participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or simply don’t participate. As always, cleaning and sanitation of items is the responsibility of those who claim them. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle for more information.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
School meals
Pitt County Schools is continuing to deliver breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to youth up to age 18. Distribution is available at varied times, mid-day, at sites throughout the county. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us and click COVID-19 Meal Distribution for delivery sites and schedules.
Animal Shelter
Pitt County Animal Services is open but services remain by appointment only. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Do not bring at-risk individuals to appointments. Pet fostering services are needed. View all animals currently at the shelter www.petango.com/pittshelter.