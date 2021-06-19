Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis. The shelter will host a “Caturday Adoption Party” from noon-4 p.m. today at the facility, 4550 County Home Road. Adoption fees for adult cats will be waived, kittens will have a reduced adoption fee of $85.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or the following locations: Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m. Sunday; First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 2-6 p.m., Monday.
Walk This Weigh
The LiveWell 4 Life Facebook community will kick off the summer at 9 a.m. today at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Walk This Weigh, the group’s first in-person event, will feature two hours of walking and running, along with prize drawings. Visit www.kptonline.com or call 364-2806.
In The Black Pop-up
Greenville Minority and Women Business Enterprise initiative will host several events today to mark Juneteenth as part of its In the Black celebration. The Business Pop-up will run 11:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Evans and Fifth Streets. Live on the Block with GTAC and the African American Cultural Trail is set for 2:30 p.m. at 629 Albemarle Ave., and an open house for the new Shared Kitchen Space Commissary will be at 3 p.m. at 804 W. Fifth St.
Juneteenth celebration
The Ambassadors of 252 will host a Juneteenth celebration 3-8 p.m. today at the Pitt County Fairgrounds featuring food trucks, karaoke, music from the 1990s and more! Information available at eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-90s-festival-tickets-154863618251? aff=ebdssbeac.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032’s weekly Saturday night Bingo returns today at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays Unplugged
Billy Smith will perform classic country, bluegrass and Americana 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road, part of Greenville Recreation and Parks’ Sunday’s Unplugged prorgam.
Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith of Greenville will hold a town hall forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Pitt Community College, Williams Building, 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville. Residents also can participate via facebook.com/RepKandieSmith, or register from her Facebook page to participate via Zoom.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
