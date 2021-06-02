Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Organ recital
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation is hosting the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30. Today’s recital will feature Kris Rizzotto of Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Attendance will be limited to 75, and masks are required. Livestream is available. Visit www.opus126.com to register.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39’s weekly Wednesday Bingo will restart tonight at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. today and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St.: 2-7 p.m., Thursday.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday.
Washington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4001 U.S. 264: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday.
Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road: 2-7 p.m. June 11.
Car show
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will host its first “Village Classic Car Show” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Classic Connections, 3110 S. Memorial Drive. Visitors to the free event can check out the cars and vote for their favorites; trophies to be awarded at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available and and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Parking across the street courtesy of Parker’s BBQ. Contestants may register cars from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for $25.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 10 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging Presents is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call 752-1717, Ext. 205.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Book signing
A book signing with Dr. Danny K. Hill, author of “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St.