Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Fireworks sale
The Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville will hold its annual fireworks sale beside Parkers Barbecue on Memorial Drive in Greenville starting news week. The sale will start Wednesday and continue through July 4. Proceeds support church outreach. Call 702-5410.
Chlorine conversion
Greenville Utilities has temporarily changed the disinfectant used in the water treatment process from chloramines to chlorine through July 27. Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and reduce the level of byproducts regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection, but state guidelines recommend switching back to free chlorine for a period of time to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria. During the temporary switch, customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. The mild chlorine taste and smell is normal and poses no health risk. Most customers will not need to take any precautions. People and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water should continue to take the same precautions.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has resumed limited operations at the main library and all branch location except Bethel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Bethel will offer curbside pickup 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Libraries will be open for grab and go service: dropping off, searching and checking out materials. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time at the main library and four at branch libraries. Patrons must be 12 years old or older to enter. No public computer access and no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville and Bethel. Curbside service at the Main Library will be suspended. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.
Farmville Library
Farmville Public Library has reopened to the public with measures to promote a safety for patrons and staff. All items should continue to be returned to the outside book drop, which is available 24/7. Curbside service will still be available for patrons who would like to pick up requested materials outside during the continued operating hours of 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday. Visitors are encouraged wear a cloth face covering, wait in line at least 6 feet away from others, and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Anyone experiencing illness is asked to postpone their visit. For more information visit www.farmvillelibrary.org, follow the library on social media, call (252) 753-3355 or email library@farmvillenc.gov.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Senior singles
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register.