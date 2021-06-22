Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Town Hall
State Rep. Kandie Smith of Greenville will hold a town hall forum at 7 p.m. today at Pitt Community College, Williams Building, 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville. Residents also can participate via facebook.com/RepKandieSmith, or register from her Facebook page to participate via Zoom.
Vigil against violence
Youth Voices Matter in collaboration with the Pitt County NAACP will host its Vigil Against Violence noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 E. Third St. Organizers are calling on all youth, churches, community leaders and organizations, mental health specialists, educators and business owners to participate. Call 252-499-5500 for more information. Rain date is noon-2 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
Pride celebration
The Pitt County Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is hosting an event in recognition of National Pride Month from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. It will feature food vendors, entertainment and raffle tickets for prizes from local businesses. You must be present for the raffle drawings 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to win. There will also be many resource tables for anyone interested and needing relevant local support information for our LGBTQ+ Community. Everyone is welcome.
Ham Radio field day
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will be operating from 2 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday at The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road. The event is open to the public as the group practices for future emergencies as part of a contest. Visitors can try their hand at operating a radio. For more information visit: w4amc.com or ARRL.org.
Food boxes
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution on from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. It is a free, drive-through event. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation is hosting the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30. Visit www.opus126.com to register.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.