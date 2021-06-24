Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case-by- case basis.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. today at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. with Night Years. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will present Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” during its Movie in the Park series about 8:40 p.m. on Friday at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Food boxes
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution on from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. It is a free, drive through event. Contact Larry Chance 327-8208.
Vigil against violence
Youth Voices Matter in collaboration with the Pitt County NAACP will host its Vigil Against Violence noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Court House, 100 E. Third St. Organizers are calling on all youth, churches, community leaders and organizations, mental health specialists, educators and business owners to participate. Call 252-499-5500 for more information. Rain date is noon-2 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
Pride celebration
The Pitt County Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is hosting a event in recognition of National Pride Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. It will feature food vendors, free entertainment and raffle tickets for prizes from local businesses. You must be present for the raffle drawings 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to win. There will be resource tables for anyone interested and needing relevant local support information for our LGBTQ+ Community. Everyone is welcome.
Outdoor movie
Farmville Parks & Recreation, 3672 N. Main St., will host an outdoor showing of “The Croods: A New Age” (rated PG) at dusk on Saturday. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The event is held in partnership with Farmville Public Library and Farmville Police Department.
Ham Radio field day
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will be operating at The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Road, Greenville, 2 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. The event is open to the public as we practice for possible future emergencies as part of a contest. Visitors can also try their hand at operating a radio. Visit: w4amc.com or ARRL.org.