Pipeline inspection
Greenville Utilities is conducting an annual inspection of all portions of its gas system to maintain the safety of pipelines and ensure compliance with federal, state and local guidelines covering operation and safety.
GUC maintains more than 1,100 miles of gas pipeline in Pitt County, requiring the inspection to be conducted in sections over a period of three years, the utility reported. This year, workers will inspect about 8,600 gas meters and more than 483 miles of pipeline.
In the coming weeks, people living along or near gas pipelines may notice a contractor from Southern Cross Utilities Inspection Services looking for possible leaks. Since gas pipelines are usually buried underground, it may not be obvious that a pipeline is near you. Their work involves walking around roads, fields and yards, including all gas meters.
Each contractor will have identification and will not need access to any homes, businesses, or offices, nor will they ask for any money or personal information, the utility reports. Call the GUC Gas Department at 252-551-1587 for more information.
Statement on racism
Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community is asking faith leaders in Pitt County to add their names to a statement on racism and commitment to follow-up action. The statement can be accessed through the organization’s website at www.clergy2014.org/faith_and_racism_justice_committee. Click the image of the Pitt County Courthouse. In addition, the group is holding an event to announce the document’s signing at noon on today at the Pitt County Courthouse.
Voter registration drive
The Pitt County Second Chance Alliance is hosting a community outreach and voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 622 S. Memorial Drive in Greenville, between Fifth Street and Arlington Boulevard near Wendy’s. Information about resources, gift cards and Tula’s Fish & Chips will be available while supplies last. Social distancing and face coverings required. Visit pittcountyncsca.org or call 984-500-5978.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 for more information.
GREAT Buses
The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus service hours of operation are now 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. There is currently no Saturday service, and buses are not running from 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m each day so they can be cleaned. GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place.
There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
Riders of the GREAT transit system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).