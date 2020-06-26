Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Carpool Cinema
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema on tonight at Greenfield Terrace Park, 120 Park Access Road. The featured movie, Space Jam, will begin at dusk. Registration is required. Those interested can register at greenvillenc.gov or by calling 329-4567.
Parent Survey
Pitt County Schools is surveying parents and students to gather input on concerns regarding learning and safety as the system prepares for the upcoming academic year. The Road to Reopening Schools 2020 survey is available at the Pitt County Schools website, www.pitt.k12.nc.us. Click the “COVID-19 Road to Reopening” link in the main navigation menu to participate.
Voter registration drive
The Pitt County Second Chance Alliance is hosting a community outreach and voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 622 S. Memorial Drive in Greenville, between Fifth Street and Arlington Boulevard near Wendy’s. Information about resources, gift cards and Tula’s Fish & Chips will be available while supplies last. Social distancing and face coverings required. Visit pittcountyncsca.org or call 984-500-5978.
Fireworks sale
The Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville is holding its annual fireworks sale beside Parker’s Barbecue on Memorial Drive in Greenville through July 4. Proceeds support church outreach. Call 702-5410.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don’t participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-programenable adults to live safer and more independently in their current home.
Shred event
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a Community Shred Event from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Five boxes or bags maximum per person. No three-ring binders. Residential customers only.
Caregivers class
The Council on Aging is offering A Powerful Tools for Caregivers class from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
