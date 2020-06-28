Independence Day
City of Greenville offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. Friday sanitation routes will run on Wednesday. The city’s July 4 celebration will not be held this year, nor will the Greenville Industrial-Eppes High Alumni Association 41st school reunion slated for July 3-5. City offices will reopen on July 6 but will continue with a modified schedule. Facilities are open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. When possible, members of the public are still asked to conduct business online or by phone. Examples of services that can be conducted online include payments, parking permit requests, building, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing permit applications, employment applications, and building inspection requests. Visit https://greenvillenc.gov/.
Parent Survey
Pitt County Schools is surveying parents and students to gather input on concerns regarding learning and safety as the system prepares for the upcoming academic year. The Road to Reopening Schools 2020 survey is available at the Pitt County Schools website, www.pitt.k12.nc.us. Click the “COVID-19 Road to Reopening” link in the main navigation menu to participate.
City pool
The Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave., is open 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Occupancy will be limited to 50 people at a time, first-come, first served. Swim sessions will be divided into 90-minute blocks. Price is $1.50 a day. Seasons passes are available for $10 for children, $15 for adults and $25 for families. The splash pad remains closed at this time.
Frequency changes
The broadcast frequencies for WCTI-TV (ABC 12) and WNCT-TV (CBS/CW 9) are set to change by July 3 and viewers who access these channels over the air will have to rescan their antennas to receive the signals. The stations are among nearly 1,000 nationwide that are transitioning to new frequencies to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. To rescan, viewers will need their TV remote control or analog TV converter box to choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers). Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan. For further assistance, visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the consumer help line at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.
Chlorine conversion
Greenville Utilities has temporarily changed the disinfectant used in the water treatment process from chloramines to chlorine through July 27. Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and reduce the level of byproducts regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection, but state guidelines recommend switching back to free chlorine for a period of time to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria. During the temporary switch, customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. The mild chlorine taste and smell is normal and poses no health risk. Most customers will not need to take any precautions. People and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water should continue to take the same precautions.
