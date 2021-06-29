Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
CRT discussion
Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, formerly known as the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party, will be holding its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 6 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. There will be a presentation followed by a discussion about critical race theory. Contact Karen at (252) 286-7015 for more information.
Triumph Food Pantry
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, in Pitt County will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Call 252-975-6944 for more information.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat. Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation will conclude the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit www.opus126.com to register.
Legion Bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly Wednesday Bingo will be held at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families to provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.