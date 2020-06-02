Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Food drive
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is hosting a food drive Friday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The past two food drives have served almost 300 families, and for this upcoming drive, registration is open to another 150 people. Call 252-367-9708, 252-686-1597 and 910-705-7101. Each participant will receive a box of supplies.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Walk With Ease, a six week walking program for individuals with arthritis and other ongoing health conditions, is scheduled 10-11 a.m. June 2-July 9 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
A jewelry class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. on June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, for information and to register.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Please call 752-1717, ext 201 to register.
The next Road to Resources program will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. The topic is Heart Health. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to reserve your seat.
Consumer study
Researchers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seeking members of the public to participate in a study of consumers’ willingness to pay for North Carolina value-added agriculture. Study participants will take part in a Zoom virtual focus group and receive a $25 gift card. Participants must have internet access and familiarity with Zoom. Participation is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Jarvetta Bynum at 336-508-1229 or jsbynum@ncat.edu by today.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return on from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market
Sunday in the Park
The set up may change and the dates are delayed, but the 47-year tradition of Sunday in the Park is slated to return this summer, the City of Greenville announced. The fabulous Monitors plan to kick off the season on July 12. A sponsorship by First Bank is helping make the event possible. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ron Harris at 329-4698. The remaining schedule will be announced soon. Plans are subject to change depending on guidance from local and state health officials.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.