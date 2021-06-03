Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Market on the Square
Winterville’s Market on the Square will make its return to 252 Main St. from 4-8 p.m. today. The first of monthly events to be held throughout the summer will have a touch-a-truck theme and will feature live music by Patrick Reid. Additional events are planned for July 1 and Aug. 3. Visit facebook.com/wintervillemarket.
Steve Creech
Steve Creech and Friends will resume their Thursday night performances tonight at CPW’s, 2422 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville. The band plays there every Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
Healing justice
Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community of Greenville will host a showing of the documentary “Healing Justice” via Zoom at 8:15 p.m. today. In the film, criminals and their victims tell miraculous stories of restoration and reconciliation. It shows a better way forward for everyone. E-mail the Rev. Ann Harrington at all826@suddenlink.net for a link.
Pool opening
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, will open for the season on Saturday. Hours of operation are 1:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available for individuals and families. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Winter Workshop in June” from Friday-Sunday featuring 33 artists from eight countries performing chamber music on the Four Seasons Digital Concert Hall. Concerts will feature musicians including Jonathan Biss, Paul Biss, Colin Carr, Miriam Fried, Ara Gregorian, Michael Kannen, Ani Kavafian, Ida Kavafian, Hye-Jin Kim and Steven Tenenbom performing works by artists including Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorakm, Mendelssohn, Mozart and Schumann. Tickets are $90 per household and include access to a half dozen concerts that will be streamed from 7 p.m. June 4 until 5 p.m. June 6. Concerts also are available on demand. No in-person attendance is permitted. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Splash park
Splashpoint, a sprayground located at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street, will open for the season June 12. There is no admission charge. Hours of operation are noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The park will be open weekends only Aug. 21 through Labor Day. Call 329-4567.
Summer exhibition
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the exhibition Remnants of a Technical World, from June 5-Aug. 19. The exhibit, which features the artwork of Leatha Koefler, will open with a virtual reception at 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, on Facebook and Instagram. Koefler works primarily with found materials, building sculptures and wall art. Free. Visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and from 1-5 p.m. June 6. The park will be open daily from June 12-Aug. 22. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes required. Call 481-5837.