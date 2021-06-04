Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Art opening
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception for “Black, White and Read All Over,” an exhibition of work by Jillian Goldberg, Susan LaMantia and Constance Pappalardo, at 6 p.m. today. A member preview will begin at 5 p.m. Visit gmoa.org.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series returns in June at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. The first film, “Aladdin,” Rated PG, is scheduled for dusk tonight.
Boat handling course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer an updated boat handling course made up of six seminars that take boaters beyond basic skills to build confidence to boat safely. The course is over six Tuesdays starting June 15 in Cypress Landing Marina, 200 Marina Drive, Chocowinity. Cost $80 for individuals $90 for couples sharing materials and $100 for non-members. Register by Sunday by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or calling 919-208-1893.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “Winter Workshop in June,” from Friday-Sunday, featuring 33 artists from eight countries performing chamber music on the Four Seasons Digital Concert Hall. Tickets are $90 per household and include access to a half dozen concerts that will be streamed from 7 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Pool opening
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, will open for the season at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Hours of operation are 1:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Summer exhibition
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the exhibition Remnants of a Technical World, from June 5-Aug. 19. The exhibit, which features the artwork of Leatha Koefler, will open with a virtual reception at 5 p.m. today on Facebook and Instagram. Koefler builds sculptures and wall art from outdated technologies such as slides, VHS tapes, film and floppy disks. Visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The park will be open daily from June 12-Aug. 22. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Car show
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will host its first “Village Classic Car Show” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Classic Connections, 3110 S. Memorial Drive. Visitors to the free event can check out the cars and vote for their favorites; trophies to be awarded at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Parking across the street courtesy of Parker’s Barbecue. Contestants may register cars from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for $25.
Book signing
A book signing with Dr. Danny K. Hill, author of “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St.
