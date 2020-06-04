Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Food drive
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is hosting a food distribution from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road. Registration is open to 150 people. Call 252-367-9708, 252-686-1597 and 910-705-7101. Each participants will receive a box of supplies.
Sunday in the Park
The set up may change and the dates are delayed, but Sunday in the Park is slated to return this summer. The fabulous Monitors will kick off the season on July 12. A sponsorship by First Bank is helping make the event possible. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ron Harris at (252) 329-4698. The remaining schedule will be announced soon. Plans are subject to change.
Drive-in worship
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., will host a drive-in worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sundays through June 7. For more information, visit the website, www.wintervillebaptist.org.
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site tests those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure.
Farmville library
Farmville Public Library is offering curbside pickup Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Books, DVDs, audiobooks and periodicals can be reserved by phone, email or on the library’s website. A library account is available to anyone who lives, works, goes to school or owns property in Pitt County. For more information, call Farmville Public Library at 753-3355 or visit the library’s website farmvillelibrary.org.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.