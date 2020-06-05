FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling is restarting is FreeCycle Fridays program today after halting operations March 20 because of COVID-19. The program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station aand posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. Once posted, the items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. The items can be repurposed and reduce the amount of waste Pitt County transfers to landfills annually.
Going forward all participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, don’t come to pick up items. Send someone else, or simply do not participate. As always, cleaning and sanitation of items is the responsibility of those who claim them. To learn more about visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
GREAT buses
The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus system will take its first step toward returning to full service beginning Monday. Routes 1, 2, and 3 will resume operation after being suspended on March 26 due to COVID-19. Hours of operation for all six routes will be 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be no Saturday service at this time.
Buses will not run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day to allow for them to be cleaned. GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place:
There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
Riders of the GREAT bus system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
A jewelry class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, for information and to register.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Please call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
The next Road to Resources program will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. The topic is Heart Health. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to reserve your seat.
A Community Shred Event will be held on Monday, June 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Five boxes or bags maximum per person. No three ring binders. Residential customers only.
A trip to historical Savannah, Ga., is set for Oct. 15-17. Eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House and Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, tour Savannah, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, watch a show at the Historic Savannah Theater. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for more information.