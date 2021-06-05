Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sundays Unplugged
The Sundays Unplugged concert series sponsored by the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with OG Merge, a reggae, blues, hiphop act at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar St. Upcoming shows include Nanette & Laura, classic pop, June 13 at Jaycee Park; Billy Smith, classic country, bluegrass and Americana, June 20 at Boyd Lee Park; and JT Ackerman, modern pop, June 27 at Greenfield Terrace. No registration required.
D-Day Celebration
The Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 is hosting a D-Day Celebration on Sunday. The event honors American heroes, veterans, military fallen and frontline COVID warriors. The American Legion welcomes all to the event and is seeking heroes to honor. Raffle tickets are being sold. Contact Ray Holloman at 714-3954 for more information.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39 has resumed its weekly bingo games at 403 St. Andrews Drive, off of Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Concert on the Common
The Concert on the Common series will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. with the party band Night Years. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. The Embers show, rained out on June 3, has been rescheduled for July 14. Liquid pleasure will play June 17, Chairman of the Board on July 1 and On the Border July 22. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 10 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Market on the Square
Winterville’s Market on the Square, rained out on June 3, has rescheduled its return to 252 Main St. from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday. The first of monthly events to be held throughout the summer will have a touch-a-truck theme and will feature live music by Patrick Reid. Additional events are planned for July 1 and Aug. 3. Visit facebook.com/wintervillemarket.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Duck-Rabbit Classic disc golf tournament will be held Saturday, June 12, at the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course, 3414 N.C. 121. The event is a fundraiser for Farmville Public Library. The event is a two-round Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament. An awards ceremony and after-tournament festivities will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, 4519 W. Pine St. Call 714-0331.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” from June 10-12. Three female actors and 11 male actors are needed for the cast, although some parts can be doubled. All auditions will be conducted individually, by appointment. To schedule a time, email Dorothea Handron at handrond@ecu.edu. Rehearsals will begin in late July, with the show scheduled for early September.
Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held 6-9 p.m. on June 18 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.