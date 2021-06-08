Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon today.
Genealogy for beginners: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 and 17.
Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m. on June 14.
Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m. June 16.
Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon on June 17.
Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. June 21.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series returns runs through October at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. Upcoming events include the bands Bootleg Revival on Friday, June 11, and Trainwreck on Friday, July 16, and the movie Frozen 2 on Friday, July 24. Visit wintervillenc.com/special-events for more.
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are conducting the Community Health Needs Assessment to gather input on local health issues. This survey will be open until June 18. Information will be compiled to develop a community health improvement plan. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration, including residency, age and income. Screenings are for women 40 and up with at least one year since their last mammogram. Screening includes a clinical breast exam and a 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4:30 p.m June 15 and July 20. Call 847-7867.