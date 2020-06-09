Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Support needed
Churches Outreach Network needs contributions to support a distribution of hygiene and cleaning items to take place on Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. The group will be distributing supplies to families identified by the Pitt County Department of Social Services, Greenville Housing Authority and Pitt County Schools. Volunteers will be assembling boxes for distribution but supplies were diminished during a break-in and theft at a warehouse used to store them last month. Donation to help purchase more supplies can be made at con2007.org or mailed to Churches Outreach Network, 1206 Evans St., No. 25, Greenville, 27832.
GREAT buses
The Greenville Area Transit system resumed operations of Routes 1, 2, and 3 on Monday after suspending them on March 26 due to COVID-19. Hours of operation for all six routes will be 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be no Saturday service at this time.
Buses will not run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day to allow for them to be cleaned. GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place:
There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
Riders of the GREAT bus system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more about the program, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.{
A jewelry class will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register.
The next Road to Resources program will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. The topic is Heart Health. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to reserve your seat.
A Community Shred Event will be held on Monday, June 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Five boxes or bags maximum per person. No three ring binders. Residential customers only.