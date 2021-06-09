Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation is hosting the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30. Visit www.opus126.com for a schedule and to register.
Yard sale
An Emergency Food Pantry fundraising yard sale will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Furniture, household items, tools, clothes, electronics, art supplies and much more will be available indoors and outside at the Greenville Flea Market, 1114 N. Greene St. Call 919-593-2894.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” from Thursday through Saturday. Three female actors and 11 male actors are needed for the cast, although some parts can be doubled. All auditions will be conducted individually, by appointment. To schedule a time, email Dorothea Handron at handrond@ecu.edu. Rehearsals will begin in late July, with the show scheduled for early September.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39 has resumed its weekly Wednesday bingo at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha Partington, a licensed substance abuse counselor, trainer and advocate, will lead the discussion. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to register for the Zoom meeting. In-person meetings are 7-9 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series will feature Night Years at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Duck-Rabbit Classic disc golf tournament will be held June 12 at the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course, 3414 N.C. 121. The two-round Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament supports the Farmville Public Library. An awards ceremony and after-tournament festivities will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, 4519 W. Pine St. Call 714-0331.
Summer swim
East Carolina Aquatics is inviting swimmers to join its summer team, Minges Makos. The Makos are part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League. Register by June 15. For more information, email Coach Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com or visit www.swimeca.org