After-school art
East Carolina University will host after-school art classes beginning next month for grades three-five.
Students will create interdisciplinary artworks with a variety of two- and three- dimensional media under the instruction of undergraduate art education students, who are supervised by a university art education faculty member.
Classes will meet in room 1325 of Jenkins Fine Arts Center from 4-5 p.m. Mondays from Feb. 5 through April 27. Cost is $10 for 10 class sessions. Registration deadline is Jan. 28. Visit http://epay.ecu.edu/arted.
Library programs
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., will host the following. Visit sheppardlibrary.org or call 329-4581.
Paws and Relax will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday. This is a program in which children read to therapy dogs.
Homeschool Story Hour will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for grades one-three.
Emerge classes
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will offer the following classes :
Young Artist Exploration, ages 3 and older (potty-trained), 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 19. The class includes ceramics, sculpture, painting and drawing. Cost is $115 for members and $155 for others.
Handmade and Wheel-turned pottery class, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays from through Feb. 19. Cost is $75 for members and $115 for others.
Art Fundamentals, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 18. Cost is $75 for members and $115 for others.
Call 551-6947 or visit www.emergegallery.com.
Arts and crafts
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer the following classes for children and youth at the Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane.
ABCs of Painting, ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29-Feb. 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Painting Studio, ages 6-12, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29-Feb. 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Learn to Sew, ages 10-15, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 25. Cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for others.
Addicted to Drawing ages 8-15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 18. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Home-school art classes, for ages 6-12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays from the week of Jan. 28 through the week of March 3. Cost is $45 for city residents and $68 for others.
Home-school Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-16, from 9-11 a.m. Mondays from Jan. 27-March 2. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 27-March 2. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Let it Snow and Valentine’s Clay, ages 3-12, Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 25. Classes for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, will meet from 3-4 p.m., followed by classes for ages 6-12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Register at greenvillenc.gov. Call 329-4546.
Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com. For more information, call 329-9578.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.