Emerge classes
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will offer the following classes for children and youth beginning this month.
Young Artist Exploration, ages 3 and older (potty-trained), 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. The class includes ceramics, sculpture, painting and drawing. Cost is $115 for members and $155 for others.
Handmade and Wheel-turned pottery class, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Cost is $75 for members and $115 for others.
Art Fundamentals, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $75 for members and $115 for others.
Call 551-6947 or visit www.emergegallery.com.
Arts and crafts
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer the following classes for children and youth at the Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane.
ABCs of Painting, ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29-Feb. 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Painting Studio, ages 6-12, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29-Feb. 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Learn to Sew, ages 10-15, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 25. Cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for others.
Addicted to Drawing ages 8-15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 18. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Home-school art classes, for ages 6-12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays from the week of Jan. 28 through the week of March 3. Cost is $45 for city residents and $68 for others.
Home-school Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-16, from 9-11 a.m. Mondays from Jan. 27-March 2. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 27-March 2. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Let it Snow and Valentine’s Clay, ages 3-12, Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 25. Classes for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, will meet from 3-4 p.m., followed by classes for ages 6-12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Elf House Creations, ages 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 30-Feb. 27. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Clay Castles Workshop, ages 6-12, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 25. Cost is $20 for city residents and $30 for others.
Register at greenvillenc.gov. Call 329-4546.
Library programs
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., will host the following.
Make & Take Craft, 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
A Winter Reading Program for ages 3-12 and 13-18 continues through-March 13. Participants will receive a free book in exchange for meeting their reading goal.
Visit sheppardlibrary.org or call 329-4581.
Story hours
The following children’s story hours are scheduled this week:
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St.
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Preschool Story Hour
10 and 11 a.m. first and third Monday, Baby & Me @ the Library for 18 months and younger
Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St.
10 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, Toddler and Preschool Story Time
11 a.m. Wednesdays, Walkers, Wigglers and Crawlers (babies to 18 months)
Carver Branch Library, 618 W. 14th Ave.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10 a.m. Thursday
Winterville Public Library, 2613 Railroad St.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Monday
10:30 a.m. third Friday, Baby & Me @ the Library
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St.
11 a.m. Saturday.