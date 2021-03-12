Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ECU Playhouse
ECU’s Loessin Playhouse will begin its spring season in March with “Songs for a New World,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. Virtual performances of the musical will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on today and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students Tickets to all virtual Loessin Playhouse performances, which include Spring Dance 2021 and “Lysistrata,” are available for $24. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season or call 328-6829 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Prevent diabetes
The Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative —The Balm in Gilead will host 16 weekly type 2 diabetes prevention sessions beginning March 26. Register by today to learn skills to lose weight, be more active and manage stress. Call 714-7454 or email diabest7@yahoo.com for more information.
Initial sermon
St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will present Preach The Word — The Initial Sermon of Deacon Willie F. Gatling Jr. at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All are welcome. Call 902-6901 or email helenknight58@yahoo.com for information.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Families can choose which week their child attends depending specifically on their child’s interest. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camps are located at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent. Greenville Unit 39 will pay registration fees for girls they select. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at 402-690-1129 by Monday.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can adopt a city street through the litter-removal initiative. Call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Farkas town hall
State. Rep. Brian Farkas will hold the first of his quarterly virtual Town Halls at 7 p.m. on March 24. He will give updates and welcomes residents to bring comments and questions. Register a bit.ly/308TtJ2 or by calling 919- 733-5757.
Easter kits
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering Easter Egg-citement kits to make Easter a little more special. Kids can “plant” an Easter garden and find goodies springing up the next morning. Kits include jelly beans for planting and a variety of lollipops and candy-filled eggs. Cost is $5 per kit. Call 329-4567.