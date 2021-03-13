Bless Your Hearts to our grandchildren who will be paying the rest of their lives for the recent liberal giveaway "rescue package." Tens of billions to support extravagant union pensions, state governments which have been mismanaged for years and billions for the arts. Enjoy your stimulus checks now because you will be paying lots more later. There are not enough rich people to cover even a fraction of the cost.
BYH to CSX for closing the roads for maintenance but still completely failing to ensure that crossing as safe and accessible to all users-pedestrians, wheelchair users, cyclists, motorcycles, and more not just smoother for cars.
Bless Our Hearts. Speaking of useless sidewalks ... how about the new one in front of JPII along 14th Street? It starts in a drain yard and ends at a deep ditch. Installers even cut off a drainage pipe and covered the end in cement. Makes no sense, especially since the state will tear the walk up in a few years.
BYH to all the hoopla surrounding the Confederate statue. I would love to have it at my house, if for no other reason, just to scare Yankees away. However, I don't think I would appreciate Antifa showing up and burning my house down.
BYH, when somebody ghosts you, respect the dead and move on.
No BYH to the cancel culture movement. Am I the only person who has noticed it's all about eliminating white culture in a passive-aggressive way? Who's the leader of this movement? They must be absolutely perfect. Doubt that. If this cancellation movement continues this country will never be free for anyone regardless of their ethnicity, personal identity or beliefs.
BYH Greenville, ECU and Pitt County leaders. If you really want to reduce greenhouse gases in our area and have healthier air to breathe, stop the governmental subsidization of the gas and car industries by forcing everyone to pay taxes that support free parking spaces on public roads or massive environmentally damaging parking lots. You'd also be addressing water pollution and flooding problems. We'd all be healthier and wealthier with fewer cars parked here
BYH to all the Americans receiving $1,400 checks. I wonder how many taxpayers receiving checks realize they are paying for people in prison and illegals to receive a check. Isn't America just the greatest, hard-working taxpayers have to provide complete care for criminals plus give them $1,400. The hard-working person that delivers my paper has to help pay for noncitizens complete care and now an extra $1,400.
Bless the Pitt County Tax Appraiser’s office for taking advantage of citizens during such hard economic times due to COVID. Our car’s value for tax purposes increased almost four times more than last year. I guess they make certain they get a cut of any federal stimulus money we get. Shame, shame, shame on our county commissioners for allowing this to happen too.
To all those who believe they have never taken a government handout, BYH. Every time you park your car on the public road for free or a reduced price, you're accepting a handout that others are paying for.
BYH, you cannot defeat your demons if you are still enjoying their company.
BYH. It's really very simple. If you are offended by Dr. Seuss's books, don't read them. If you are offended by strip joints, don't go inside. If you are offended by statues or paintings don't look at them. Mind your own business, get on with your own life! Stop dictating. Stop communism!
I am curious. Since many things like secure ID, Social Security, a passport, etc., require a birth certificate, how do you reconcile using an assumed name?
BYH, everyone keeps talking about schools are not opening. FYI schools in Pitt County have been open for face-to-face learning for months now. It's the parent's choice if they want to send their children to school face to face! Parents' choices, not the Democrats' choices!
BYH, the past is in your head, the future is in your hands.
BYH, face your problems. Don't Facebook them.
Spending so much effort on Confederate statues and renaming buildings is easy, and gives the NAACP the publicity they crave. Their real challenge for the advancement of colored people is the over 70 percent illegitimacy rate of their children with the resulting shameful lack of positive male role models and moral upbringing leading to a black majority of mugshots in the paper's crime section. NAACP get busy where you're needed most!
Does anyone else find it ironic that the street disabled American veterans have to use to get a ride to the clinic still lacks accessible sidewalks? BYH Greenville for repaving Albemarle Road and ignoring the law protecting the rights of disabled people access to use the sidewalks in town by failing to install the required sidewalk ramps.
BYH to all of those GUC trucks who feel free to use our sidewalks as their own personal parking spaces. Please remember that every time you block a sidewalk instead of putting cones around your truck parked on the street where it belongs, you deny this disabled vet access to safely move around town in his wheelchair or scooter.
Bless your heart GUC and City Council. Pitt County landowners beware they are in with the developers and are trying to take land at lowball prices and threatening to condemn the land to benefit one landowner.
Bless your heart to previous bless your heart. Addition: GUC wants the land for sewer lines to benefit one landowner. Low ball prices or threatening to condemn land!
BYH to Greenville Utilities representatives in the Hollywood Crossroads community who are willing to intimidate elderly landowners to give away their land for pennies.
