Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. today. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Blood drives are coming up at the following locations:
Marlboro Free Will Baptist Church, 8031 U.S. 264 Alt., Farmville, 12:30-4:30 p.m. today.
Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m., March 22.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 25.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 27.
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 31.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Randy Daniel, chairman of the ECU Department of Anthropology, will speak on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel’s talk is based on his new book, “Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered.” Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Collectors Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes also will participate. Register through the “Events” at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Meals on Wheels training
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold a training session at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for people interested in delivering Meals on Wheels to home-bound older adults. The session will be held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register for the session and other upcoming activities including:
Should I Stay or Should I Go: A Workshop for Housing as We Age, 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday.
Gardening: Dig It! — A Gardener’s Guide to Soil Testing, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday.
Book signing fundraiser
Author Diane Gray will sign her book Faith, Hope and Perseverance to raise funds for The Center for Family Violence Prevention from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27 at My Sister’s Closet, 329 E. Arlington Blvd. Gray’s book is about her journey to finding her biological family after 50 years of searching. The center operates a shelter and provides services to break the cycle of domestic violence. It helped more than 1,000 people in 2020. My Sister’s Closet is an upscale resale boutique that supports the center.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.