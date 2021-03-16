Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Meals on Wheels training
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold a training session at 10 a.m. on today for people interested in delivering Meals on Wheels to home-bound older adults. The session will be held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register for the session and other upcoming activities including:
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday.
Gardening: Dig It! — A Gardener’s Guide to Soil Testing, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Randy Daniel, chair of the ECU Department of Anthropology, speaking on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel’s talk is based on his new book, “Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered.” Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Two local collectors, Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes, also will participate. Registration is available through the “Events” at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Volunteer needed
The Pitt County Council on Aging is currently in need of an office volunteer. The position would involve greeting visitors, answering and transferring calls, data entry and other light clerical duties. If you enjoy people and have clerical skills call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205, or drop by the Pitt County Senior Center at 4551 County Home Road.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what’s available and to register. Summer camp jobs are also available. For more information, call 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
