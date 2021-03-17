Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. Randy Daniel, chair of the ECU Department of Anthropology, speaking on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel’s talk is based on his new book, Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered. Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Two local collectors, Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes, also will participate. Registration is available through the “Events” at pittcounty historicalsociety.com.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Families can choose which week their child attends depending specifically on their child’s interest. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camps are located at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.
Farkas town hall
State. Rep. Brian Farkas will hold the first of his quarterly virtual Town Halls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. He will give updates on his activity in the state House of Representatives and welcomes all Pitt County residents to bring their comments and questions. Register for the event via bit.ly/308TtJ2 or by calling his legislative office at 919-733-5757.
Book signing fundraiser
Local author Diane Gray will sign her book Faith, Hope and Perseverance to raise funds for The Center for Family Violence Prevention from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at My Sister’s Closet, 329 E. Arlington Blvd. Gray’s book is about her 50-year journey to finding her biological family after 50 years of searching. The Center for Family Violence Prevention operates a shelter and services to break the cycle of domestic violence while enhancing self-sufficiency and promoting healthy family relationships. In 2020, it helped more than 1,000 people. My Sister’s Closet is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies’ clothing and accessories.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m., March 22.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 25.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 27
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., March 31.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.