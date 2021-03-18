Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Museum sale
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host a spring sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature an outdoor artist and vendor market, along with food. Live music will be by Twisted Knot. Masks are required. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Drive-through Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host this year’s Stone Soup fundraiser as a drive-through event due to COVID-19. A limited number of quarts of soup, provided by local restaurants, are available for $15 at stonesoup-enc.org. The deadline for ordering is 11 a.m. March 30. Pickup times are 4:30-6 p.m. March 31 at 495 E. Third St. Call Roberta Harrington at 493-1172 or email roharr2924@gmail.com. The eighth annual event is a fundraiser for the church’s food pantry.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Boulevard. Call 714-7373 for information.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Easter kits
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering Easter Egg-citement kits to make Easter a little more special this year. Kids can “plant” an Easter garden and find goodies springing up the next morning. Kits include jelly beans for planting and a variety of lollipops and candy-filled eggs. Cost is $5 per kit. Call (252) 329-4567 for more information.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating- or cooling-related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.