Food distribution
An-Nissa 2, Al-Nur Cultural Center and The Divine Anointing Church will sponsor a drive-by food distribution 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the lot of the Greenville Flea Market, 1114 N. Greene St. For information call Huetta Mateen 919-593-2894 or email htmateen@aol.com.
Easter egg kits
Greenville Recreation and Parks will be providing take-home Easter egg hunt kits on from 1-5 p.m. on March 27 at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road to help residents celebrate spring. Supplies are limited, and pre-registration is required. Fee is $8 for city residents $12 for non-residents. Call (252) 329-4562 for more information or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov. Also visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks to learn about other activities.
Museum sale
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host a spring sidewalk sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature an outdoor artist and vendor market along with food. Live music will be by Twisted Knot. Masks are required. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community through this litter-removal initiative. Call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or for blood drives coming up:
Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E. Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m., March 22.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 25.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 27.
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30.
