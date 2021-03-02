Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. March 17 Randy Daniel, chair of the ECU Department of Anthropology, speaking on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel’s talk is based on his new book, Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered. Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Two local collectors, Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes, also will participate. Registration is available through the “Events” at pittcounty historicalsociety.com.
Sierra Club meeting
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host a presentation on climate change and public policy in North Carolina at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Susannah Tuttle of North Carolina Interfaith Power & Light will present Legislative 101 via the Zoom online meeting platform. Tuttle will describe how the group addresses the ecological and justice issues of climate change. NC Interfaith Power & Light is a program of the North Carolina Council of Churches, which promotes Christian unity and work for 1.5 million congregants across the state from 17 denominations and 6,200 congregations. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Grain meeting
Dr. Rachel Van and Ron Heiniger from NCSU will join the Greene County Cooperative Extension via a live Zoom meeting to discuss high yield management in grain crops from 10 a.m. to noon on March 10. They will cover specific strategies to help growers in the county boost their corn and soybean yields. Don’t want to miss this chance to hear from state specialist on how to increase yields and revenue. Call 747-5831 to register.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program, June 14-18. The program is designed to provide rising high school senior girls an opportunity to study citizenship and state government in a democratic setting with a “hands-on” approach while developing young women leaders. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent, and are enthusiastic about learning more about North Carolina state government. Delegates must apply through and be endorsed by a local American Legion Auxiliary Unit. Greenville Unit 39 will pay the registration fees for the girls they select to participate. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at (402) 690-1129 by March 15.
Volunteer needed
The Pitt County Council on Aging is currently in need of an office volunteer. The position would involve greeting visitors, answering and transferring calls, data entry and other light clerical duties. If you enjoy people and have clerical skills call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205, or drop by the Pitt County Senior Center at 4551 County Home Road to complete a volunteer application.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11, and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.