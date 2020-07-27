Today
Bird club
The Greenville River Park North Bird Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at 1000 Mumford Road. Guest speaker will be Dustin Foote, general curator and resident falconer at Sylvan Heights Bird Park. Foote’s presentation will include live birds and information on the park’s conservation projects.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves a meal of soup, sandwiches and/or fruit from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 561-7519.
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Free aerobics
A free aerobics exercise class is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Monday at the Alice F. Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. The class is sponsored by Healthy Lives Healthy Choices, a grant supported program focusing on prevention and management of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The program is funded by Vidant Health’s Community Benefit Grants Program. Contact 702-8167 or 327-7964.
Coming Up
Clothing Giveaway
The “Keep God’s Children Warm” clothing giveaway at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 Sixth St., offers free clothing for all ages from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the month of March.
Weekly bingo
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, holds bingo games each Wednesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games with prizes begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the military, veterans and families. Call 347-9638 for more information.
Wood carving
A beginning wood carving class will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5-April 16 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $10. Class size is limited. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Military retirees
There will be a meeting on March 7 at the Golden Corral restaurant, 504 Greenville Blvd., for all interested military retirees in the area. The group meets the first Saturday of each month for breakfast about 8 a.m. and then discusses matters of interest to the attendees starting around 8:30. For information please contact Col. Scott Barker at scott.barker@suddenlink.net.
Firemen’s auction
Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will be having its 38th Annual Firemen’s Auction on March 7 at the fire department, 4189 NC 33 West. Items for sale will be received March 2-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until full. Barbecue pork and chicken plates will be sold. For information call Charles Tucker at 341-2259 or Tommy Harris at 714-6095.
Physical therapy screenings
The Council on Aging is offering free physical therapy screenings 10 a.m. to noon on March 11 at 4551 County Home Road. For more information call 752-1717.
Oratorical Contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. on March 21 at St. Peter Catholic School. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Just iMagine a World Without Boundaries.” It is for students who were younger than 18 as of Oct. 1; educated in Pitt County; who have not graduated from high school or the equivalent (and not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution). There is no minimum age. Applications (accompanied with copy of birth certificate and typewritten speech) are due by noon on March 13. For information, go to www.greenvilleoptimists.org or entries@greenvilleoptimists.