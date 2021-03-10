Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Initial sermon
St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will present Preach The Word — The Initial Sermon of Deacon Willie F. Gatling Jr. at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All are welcome. Call 902-6901 or email helenknight58@yahoo.com for information.
Easter kits
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering Easter Egg-citement kits to make Easter a little more special this year. Kids can “plant” an Easter garden and find goodies springing up the next morning. Kits include jelly beans for planting and a variety of lollipops and candy-filled eggs. Cost is $5 per kit. Call 329-4567 for more information.
ECU Playhouse
ECU’s Loessin Playhouse will begin its spring season in March with “Songs for a New World,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. Virtual performances of the musical will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on March 12-13 and 2 p.m. on March 14. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students Tickets to all virtual Loessin Playhouse performances, which include Spring Dance 2021 and “Lysistrata,” available for $24. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season or call 328-6829 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. March 17. Randy Daniel, chair of the ECU Department of Anthropology, will speak on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel’s talk is based on his new book, “Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered.” Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Two local collectors, Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes, also will participate. Registration is available under the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent. Greenville Unit 39 will pay registration fees for girls they select. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at 402-690-1129 by March 15.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what’s available and to register. Space is limited and fee assistance is available. Summer camp jobs are also available. For more information, call (252) 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
Oratorical contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest for stundents younger than 19 as of Oct. 1. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on Friday. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.