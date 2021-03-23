Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farkas town hall
State. Rep. Brian Farkas will hold the first of his quarterly virtual Town Halls at 7 p.m. today. He will give updates on his activity in the state House of Representatives and welcomes all Pitt County residents to bring their comments and questions. Register for the event via bit.ly/308TtJ2 or by calling his legislative office at (919) 733-5757.
Book signing fundraiser
Local author Diane Gray will sign her book Faith, Hope and Perseverance to raise funds for The Center for Family Violence Prevention from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at My Sister’s Closet, 329 E. Arlington Blvd. Gray's book is about her 50-year journey to finding her biological family after 50 years of searching. The Center for Family Violence Prevention operates a shelter and services to break the cycle of domestic violence while enhancing self-sufficiency and promoting healthy family relationships. In 2020, the center provided services to more than 1,000 victims or domestic violence. My Sister’s Closet is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies' clothing and accessories.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 25.
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 27
- Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30.
- Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., March 31.