Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history also is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricaland artssociety.com.
Food distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. This is a drive-through event. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Spring Open House
The Council on Aging presents Spring Open House, from noon to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. For more information contact 753-2424.
Art opening
City Art Greenville, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening for its spring art show, featuring the work of Kim English and Amy Dixon, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Dixon, a Denver, Colorado, artist, will give an abstract painting demonstration and will be part of an informal discussion about her process. Masks are required for attendance. The show continues through April 30. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
Art exhibition
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host the ECU bachelor of fine arts printmaking exhibition through April 16 in the West Wing Gallery. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Four Seasons
Cellist Edward Arron, who is on faculty at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Jeewon Park, co-artistic director of the Performing Artists in Residence series at the Clark Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, will join Hye-Jin Kim and Ara Gregorian of the ECU School of Music to perform the Schumann and Dvorák E-flat major piano quartets online at 7:45 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 28. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Pancake supper
Eastern Pines Church of Christ, 3380 Portertown Road, will host a pancake supper from 508 p.m. Friday, March 26. The event, sponsored by the Brothers First Motorcycle Ministry, is a fundraiser. Donations will be accepted. Call 752-8899 or visit easternpineschurch.com.
Drive-through Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host this year’s Stone Soup fundraiser as a drive-through event due to COVID-19. A limited number of quarts of soup, provided by local restaurants, are available $15 at stonesoup-enc.org. The deadline for ordering is 11 a.m. on March 30. Pickup times are 4:30-6 p.m. on March 31 at 495 E. Third St. The eighth annual event is a fundraiser for the church’s food pantry.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.