Pancake supper
Eastern Pines Church of Christ, 3380 Portertown Road, will host a pancake supper from 5-8 p.m. today. The event, sponsored by the Brothers First Motorcycle Ministry, is a fundraiser. Donations will be accepted. Call 752-8899 or visit easternpineschurch.com.
Belvoir vaccine clinic
Several groups are collaborating to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Holly Hill Church, 4212 Porter Road, Belvoir, for everyone eligible under state guidelines. Appointments are required and registration is ongoing 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through today. To schedule an appointment, call 367-8779 or 367-9708. The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is hosting the clinic in collaboration with Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality and the Pitt County Health Department. The event is open to everyone.
Food distribution
The Staton Mill Road Community Outreach will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. today at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. This is a drive-through event. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Four Seasons
Cellist Edward Arron, who is on faculty at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Jeewon Park, co-artistic director of the Performing Artists in Residence series at the Clark Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, will join Hye-Jin Kim and Ara Gregorian of the ECU School of Music to perform the Schumann and Dvorák E-flat major piano quartets online at 7:45 p.m. today and 3 p.m. March 28. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Chamber celebration
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership celebration, “A Year of Resilience,” from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday via a live video stream on Facebook Premiere. The event is open to the public and will provide an inside look at the chamber’s accomplishments over the past year and its vision for the future. The event also recognizes the 2020 Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year. Visit facebook.com/GPCChamber/.
Transgender exhibit
ECU is exhibiting “To Survive on This Shore: Photographs and Interviews with Transgender and Nonconforming Older Adults,” through April 6 in the Main Campus Student Center gallery, 501 E. 10th St. The display features representations of older transgender people collected throughout the United State over five years by photographer Jess T. Dugan and social worker Vanessa Fabbre. The exhibit is made possible by the ECU Department of Sociology, the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center and the Visual Arts Forum. Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required in the Main Campus Student Center.
Book signing fundraiser
Local author Diane Gray will sign her book Faith, Hope and Perseverance to raise funds for The Center for Family Violence Prevention from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at My Sister’s Closet, 329 E. Arlington Blvd. Gray’s book is about her journey to finding her biological family after 50 years of searching. The Center for Family Violence Prevention operates a shelter and services to break the cycle of domestic violence. In 2020, it provided services to more than 1,000 people. My Sister’s Closet is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies’ clothing and accessories.