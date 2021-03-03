Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Greene GOP
The Greene County Republican Convention will meet at 7 p.m. on March 11 at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Email ssparks747@aol.com for information.
Diabetes prevention
A prevent Type 2 diabetes class starts 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 26 via the Zoom online meeting platform. Contact lifestyle coach Lydia Best, RN, at 714-7454. Register before March 21.
Grain Meeting
Rachel Van and Ron Heiniger from NCSU will join the Greene County Cooperative Extension via a live Zoom meeting to discuss high yield management in grain crops from 10 a.m. to noon on March 10. They will cover specific strategies to help growers in the county boost their corn and soybean yields. Don’t want to miss this chance to hear from state specialist on how to increase yields and revenue. Call 747-5831 to register.
Zumba classes
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding Zumba classes 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays. Call 329-4041 for more information.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present “Mozart’s Genius” through March 7. Musicians Hye-Jin Kim, an associate professor of violin at ECU; violist Maria Lambros, a music faculty member at Peabody Conservatory of Music; and Michael Kannen, director of chamber music at Peabody; will join Four Seasons founder Ara Gregorian in a performance of Mozart’s String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465 “Dissonance” and Divertimento for String Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 563. Concerts will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. In addition to concerts, the series will include virtual interviews with guest artists, along with interactive question-and-answer sessions. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and are eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must be younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications.
Council on Aging activities
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Final Answers for Those Hard-To-Ask Questions, presented by the Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2-3 p.m. today.
Master Your Sewing Machine, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, March 3-17. Cost is $39.
Advance care planning and education Clinic, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, March 9.
Financial Planning in Retirement, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 10.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, March 11-April 15. Cost: $15.
Should I Stay or Should I Go: A Workshop for Housing as We Age, 3-4 p.m. Monday, March 15.