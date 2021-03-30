Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m. today.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday.
Boneyard Harley Davidson, 2300 Elaines Way, Winterville, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3.
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m. April 5.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m. April 11.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 14.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Ten-week quilting class, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, April 7-June 9. Cost is $100.
How Grief Leads to Freedom, 6:30-8 p.m. April 14.
Let’s Learn about Veterans’ Benefits, 3-4 p.m. April 19.
Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 19-May 12.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. April 21.
Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. April 28.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Holy Week events
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host mobile communion from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday followed by a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. The sanctuary will be open from noon-3 p.m. Friday for meditation. An indoor/outdoor service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday weather permitting.
Easter service
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will have its Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 4. The church will host a grand opening for its Christian gift shop at 10 a.m. April 2. Face coverings are required. Call 717-2460 or email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Drive-in Easter
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will host a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. April 4 for Easter. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. To participate via conference call, dial 646-558-8656. The meeting identification number is 247 148 6312.
Chamber celebration
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership celebration, “A Year of Resilience,” from 11 a.m. to noon today via a live video stream on Facebook Premiere. The event is open to the public and will provide an inside look at the chamber’s accomplishments over the past year and its vision for the future. The event also recognizes the 2020 Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year. Visit facebook.com/GPCChamber/.
