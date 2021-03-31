Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library has revised COVID-19 measures to allow greater public access to facilities. All branches are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except Bethel, which is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and curbside 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Saturday hours are 8 a.m.-noon at the main library and 1-5 p.m. in Winterville. Limit 30 patrons in the main library, 10 patrons in the children’s library (or two families of 5-plus), 15 patrons at branches and four patrons at Bethel. Masks are required for service. Limited computer access at Carver Branch Library (one hour per day/per person), no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville, and Bethel, but curbside service at the Main Library is suspended. Visit hsheppardlibrary.org.
Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding its Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office. Contact Candice Flake at 252-439-2939.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 16. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
Art Exhibition
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host the ECU School of Art and Design Senior Student Exhibition featuring Danielle Boyd, Madison Groom, Madison Gurley and Emily Thomas beginning Friday through April 29. A virtual opening will begin at 5 p.m. Friday on the Emerge Facebook and Instagram pages. The gallery hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 551-6947 or visit emergegallery.com.
Art exhibition
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host the ECU bachelor of fine arts printmaking exhibition through April 16 in the West Wing Gallery. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Transgender exhibit
ECU is exhibiting “To Survive on This Shore: Photographs and Interviews with Transgender and Nonconforming Older Adults,” through April 6 in the Main Campus Student Center gallery, 501 E. 10th St. Admission is free. Masks are required.
Virtual concert
The East Carolina University School of Music will present a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. April 8. The event will feature Matthew Driscoll, trombone, Elliot Frank, guitar, and Catherine H. Garner, piano , performing works by Paul Hindemith, Barney Childs, Nicola Ferro, Sigismond Stojowski as well as a premiere performance of Zach Zubow’s duo for trombone and guitar. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Library scavenger hunt
The Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill, will host an Easter scavenger hunt all day Thursday and Saturday. All participants will be given a “hunt sheet” that when completed will grant them an Easter goodie bag containing treats, a DIY craft and Easter coloring sheets.
Zumba classes
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding Zumba classes 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays. Call 329-4041 for more information.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.