Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Virtual piano concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present Emely Phelps, an artist of piano at Ohio University, in a virtual concert at 6 p.m. today. Phelps, a performing artist who travels the nation, is a former artist in residence for Four Seasons Winter Workshop. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
New music
East Carolina University School of Music and North Carolina NewMusic Initiative will present Hinge in a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. today. A Boston-based quartet, Hinge presents programs combining contemporary classical and experimental music, multimedia integration, and the re-imagining of rock and pop songs. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on March 11 and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program, June 14-18. The program is designed to provide rising high school senior girls an opportunity to study citizenship and state government in a democratic setting with a “hands-on” approach while developing young women leaders. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent, and are enthusiastic about learning more about North Carolina government. Delegates must apply through and be endorsed by a local auxiliary unit. Greenville Unit 39 will pay the registration fees for the girls they select to participate. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at 402-690-1129 by March 15.
Vaccine volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help staff the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department at the Greenville Convention Center. All volunteers will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Interested people must be 18 years old; shifts are available Monday-Sunday; clinical and non-clinical tasks are available including some paid positions; photo ID required; PPE provided. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/staffing-opportunities/ for more information and to register.
SOAR Program
The Student Outreach and Recreation (SOAR) program at Eppes Recreation Center offers academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities for children age 5-12. The program runs from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily through April 30 at the center, 400 Nash St. Fees are $50 for residents, $75 for non-residents. Call 329-4567.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it, and visitors must have a photo ID. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.