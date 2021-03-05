Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pancake Supper
The Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church Youth Committee will have a pancake supper 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 5. Plates are $7 each. Eat in or take out. Proceeds go to the youth programs. The church is located 4457 Reedy Branch Road, at the intersection of Davenport Road.
Easter kits
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering Easter Egg-citement kits to make Easter a little more special this year. Kids can “plant” an Easter garden and find goodies springing up the next morning. Kits include jelly beans for planting and a variety of lollipops and candy-filled eggs. Cost is $5 per kit. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Diabetes prevention
A prevent Type 2 diabetes class starts 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, via the Zoom online meeting platform. Contact lifestyle coach Lydia Best, RN, at 714-7454. Register before March 21.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11, and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
City summer camps
The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has opened registration for a dozen 2021 summer camps. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/register-for-rec-parks-programs to see what’s available and to register. Space is limited and fee assistance is available. Summer camp jobs are also available. For more information, call 329-4567 or visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page. In-person registration will be accepted at Jaycee Park Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and at all other Recreation and Parks facilities by appointment only. Payment plans will only be taken during in-person registration.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway. A drive-through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military or people in area hospitals. Boxes are $5 each.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can adopt a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.