Council on Aging activities
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Advance care planning and education clinic, 1-3 p.m. today. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon today.
Online Music-Based Wellness Workshops for Caregivers, 6:30-7:30 p.m., today; 3:45-4:45 p.m., March 19; 6-7 p.m., March 25. Email steiner19@ecu.edu.
Zumba Gold, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fridays. Slots are very limited.
Financial Planning in Retirement, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, March 11-April 15. Cost: $15.
Should I Stay or Should I Go: A Workshop for Housing as We Age, 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Interested in volunteering to deliver meals to home-bound older adults in our community? Volunteer training is 10 a.m. March 16.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m.-noon March 17.
Gardening: Dig It! — A Gardener’s Guide to Soil Testing, 2-4 p.m. March 17.
Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m. March 18.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon March 23.
Quilt Prep: Rotary Cutting 101, 10 a.m.-noon March 24, Cost is $15.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. March 24. Cost is $5.
Travel to Pennsylvania Dutch Country! April 20-22. Sight and Sound Theater, Amish Farmer’s Market, Hershey’s Chocolate World and much much more! $419/per person double occupancy. Only a few seats available. Call today.
ECU Playhouse
ECU’s Loessin Playhouse will begin its spring season in March with “Songs for a New World,” by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. Virtual performances of the musical will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on March 12-13 and 2 p.m. on March 14. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students Tickets to all virtual Loessin Playhouse performances, which include Spring Dance 2021 and “Lysistrata,” are available for $24. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu/current-season or call 328-6829 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Virtual concert
The East Carolina University School of Music will present Coastal Winds Quintet in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 25. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Greene GOP
The Greene County Republican Convention will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Email ssparks747@aol.com for information.
Grain Meeting
Rachel Van and Ron Heiniger from NCSU will join the Greene County Cooperative Extension via a live Zoom meeting to discuss high yield management in grain crops from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. They will cover specific strategies to help growers in the county boost their corn and soybean yields. Don’t want to miss this chance to hear from state specialist on how to increase yields and revenue. Call 747-5831 to register.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday amd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Pitt County Health Department is not offering clinics at this time. To find other options visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.