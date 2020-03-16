Note: All events are subject to change due to the ongoing response to coronavirus.
Today
2020 Road to Resources
Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a free 2020 Road to Resources program for older adults from 3-4 p.m. on Monday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The program on Reverse Mortgages will discuss how to borrow against home equity tax-free, while living in the home. Seating is limited. Register at 752-1717, Ext. 201.
WIC day
The Pitt County Health Department will host a WIC Fun Day 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at 201 Government Circle. The event will showcase a healthy recipe and provide samples featuring foods found in the WIC Program. The Imagination Library will be represented as well as an opportunity for people to sign up for a grocery store tour. Free and open to the public.
Tea Party
The ENC Tea Party will meet 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant, 136 Davenport Farm Road. Pete Benton will speak about Reagan conservatism and Karen Kozel, candidate for N.C. Senate District 5, will give an update on Common Core in North Carolina.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will continue to serve meals from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday but plates will be takeout only until further notice due to coronavirus precautions. For more information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Coming Up
Summer camps
The Daily Reflector will publish its annual summer camps special edition on March 29. To submit a camp to be considered for the listing, send the name and a brief description of the camp, along with location, dates and times, age requirements for campers, cost, registration deadline and contact phone number or email address. Information should be sent to Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com. The deadline is March 17. For more information, call 329-9578.
ECU retired faculty
The ECU Retired Faculty will hold its monthly forum at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the second floor classroom of the ECU Physicians Family Medicine Center, 101 Heart Drive. Kathryn M. Kolasa, professor emerita, Brody School of Medicine, will discuss “Dietary Supplements; What works, What doesn’t, What’s the Evidence?” No charge for admission. Parking in the Family Medicine Center visitor lot.
Senior citizens club
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club meets at noon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Winterville Community Room, 2593 Railroad St. Seniors in the surrounding areas are invited. Anyone planning to attend should call Bea Henderson at 355-2572.
Free Closet
The Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., will hold Free Closet events with gently used clothing, toys and household goods from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Center will also accept donations of items Monday through Friday. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the closet; to volunteer, call 752-0829.
Clothing Giveaway
The “Keep God’s Children Warm” clothing giveaway at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 Sixth St., offers free clothing for all ages from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the month of March.
Weekly bingo
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, holds bingo games each Wednesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games with prizes begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the military, veterans and families. Call 347-9638 for more information.