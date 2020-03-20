Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Virtual CoopStrong
CoopStrong, a local nonprofit that supports ALS research and awareness, will not have the CoopStrong 4-Miler today as scheduled. All registered participants are invited to complete their run or walk virtually to show we continue to #PressOn. Share a picture of you, your friends, and family completing the 4-miler on your own, post on social media and be featured on CoopStrong’s page.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross need blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Pitt County Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit facebook.com/leroyjames.market or www.pittcountync.gov/599/-Market.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Dickinson After Dark
The Dickinson After Dark arts festival has canceled all activities scheduled tonight. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DAADGreenville/.
Learn to quilt
The Greenville Quilters Guild Learn To Quilt set for today will be rescheduled at a later date. It is a great way for beginner quilters to learn from expert guild members. Participants will get an overview of styles, techniques and forms of quilting, plus hands-on experience using materials provided to get started on their first quilt. Lunch will be provided. Call Lori Millsap at 864-4232 or email gqgpres@gmail.com to register.
Meal packing
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., plans to reschedule its Rise Against Hunger packaging event originally set for today. The church has a fundraising goal of $3,500 and a goal of packaging more than 10,000 meals.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., has canceled auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” originally set for this weekend. Visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.
Wellness fair
Greenville Aquatic and Fitness Center’s Annual Senior Wellness Fair set for Wednesday has been canceled. All city facilities are closed until further notice.
Interfaith clergy
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties has canceled its meeting set for noon-1 p.m. on Thursday at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. For infomation visit www.clergy2014.org.
March with the Saints
March with the Saints, a fundraiser for John Paul II Catholic High School scheduled for March 28 at the Hilton Greenville will be rescheduled at a later date. The event will feature dinner and live and silent auctions. Visit jp2highschool.com/mwts.
Parkinsons support
All meetings of the the Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group scheduled for March and April have been canceled. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 258-4224.
A more comprehensive list of the closings, cancellations and changes to local services due to the coronavirus response is available at www.reflector.com/special/public_info/.