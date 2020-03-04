Today
Bingo
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, will hold bingo games with prizes at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the military, veterans and families. Call 347-9638 for more information.
A&T State meeting
The Pitt County Alumni Chapter of N.C. A&T State University will meet 7 p.m. at Sheppard Memorial Library, Meeting Room B.
Multicultural fair
Greenville Montessori School, 822 Laurie Ellis Road, will host its annual Multicultural Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school; free admission, live entertainment, games, food for purchase.
Coming up
Mended Hearts
Mended Hearts of Eastern North Carolina will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Monroe Center, 2000 Venture Tower Drive. A program on heart disease and diabetes will be presented by Susan Houston, a certified diabetes educator with Vidant Health. Visitors are welcome. For more information call 714-9381.
CUAV Vigil
Citizens United Against Violence holds a monthly “Stop the Violence Candlelight Vigil” at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday on the Pitt County Courthouse steps, 100 W. Third St., or inside the courthouse during inclement weather. The vigil honors those whose lives are lost to violence and for those months when no lives are lost, life is celebrated. For more information, call retired Capt. Cecil Hardy at 531-9071.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Pitt County Farmers’ Market, 4560 County Home Road, has winter hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket or www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market.
Storm the Stadium
East Carolina University Student Veteran Services will host the fifth annual Storm the Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Storm the Stadium is one of the longest stair climbing challenges in eastern North Carolina. All proceeds support ECU Student Veteran Services scholarships and programs. More than 860 student veterans and almost 700 military dependents are proud ECU Pirates. To register or for more information, contact Nicole Jablonski at jablonskin@ecu.edu or 737-5233.
Organist recital
Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., will present organist Jacob Montgomery in recital at 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; an offering will be received to support the John and Susan Schoonvel Organ Preservation Fund. Call 752-3101.
AARP meeting
The Greenville chapter of AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Lori Cortright, director of aging services with the Council on Aging will the guest speaker. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call 717-3611 and leave a message for a call back.
Sierra club meeting
Voters can learn what the 2020 election will mean for conservation, clean water, pure air and the environment at 7 p.m. during the Monday meeting of the Sierra Club Cypress Group, held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Wesley Wallace, a member of the North Carolina Sierra Club Political Committee, is the presenter. For more information, contact Cindy Elmore, 258-3329.
Seniors book club
The Council on Aging is offering a book club for seniors from 2-3 p.m. on Monday at 4551 County Home Road. This month’s book is “The House We Grew Up In,” by Lisa Jewell.
Adopt-a-street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522.