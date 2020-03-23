frog

Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.

Give Blood

The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its senior centers until further notice. Meal delivery is continuing. Volunteers are needed. Call 752-1717 for more information.

GREAT buses

The GREAT bus system is running its standard routes and hours but that could change as the city follows guidelines from the local health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To keep riders safe buses are disinfected twice daily and the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center’s exterior and interior are disinfected multiple times during the day.

Greenville city government

The city is under a state of emergency. All city facilities are closed to the public. Residents can conduct city business at www.greenvillenc.gov, including payments; parking permit requests; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit applications; employment applications and building inspection requests.

All Recreation and Parks facilities are closed. City greenways and neighborhood parks will remain open from sunrise until sunset. Residents also may conduct business with the city by phone, email, mail. Important numbers include:

Citizen Action Line: 252-329-2489

City Attorney’s Office: 252-329-4426

City Clerk’s Office: 252-329-4421

City Manager’s Office: 252-329-4432

Engineering: 252-329-4467

Financial Services: 252-329-4444

Fire/Rescue Non-emergency: 252-329-4390

Information Technology: 252-329-4068

Human Resources: 252-329-4492

Planning and Development Services: 252-329-4504

Police Non-emergency: 252-329-4315

Public Information: 252-329-4131

Public Works: 252-329-4522

Recreation and Parks: 252-329-4567

Pitt County government

Pitt County is under a state of emergency. Public access to all county facilities is restricted. No curfew, sales limitations, or other restrictions are planned at this time. The county will continue to offer limited and essential services and programs. County staff have prepared to modify workflows to accommodate the change. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business online, by phone, or by scheduled appointment.

Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/Coronavirus for updates on the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. To contact a department directly, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/ContactUs, or call on of the following numbers:

252-902-1725 Animal Services

252-902-2625 Buildings and Grounds

252-902-2950 Clerk to the Board

252-902-1700 Cooperative Extension

252-902-2950 County Manager

252-902-3300 Elections

252-902-3950 Emergency Management

252-902-3150 Engineering

252-902-3200 Environmental Health

252-902-3000 Financial Services

252-902-3050 Human Resources

252-902-3100 Legal

252-902-3100 Information Systems

252-902-2002 Pitt Area Transit (PATS)

252-902-1706 Soil & Water District

252-902-3250 Planning & Development

252-902-2300 Public Health

252-902-2955 Public Information

252-902-1650 Register of Deeds

252-902-2800 Sheriff’s Office

252-902-1110 Social Services

252-902-3350 Solid Waste & Recycling

252-902-3400 Tax Administration

252-902-3092 Veterans Services

A more comprehensive list of the closings, cancellations and changes to local services due to the coronavirus response is available at www.reflector.com/info/.

