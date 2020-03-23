Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its senior centers until further notice. Meal delivery is continuing. Volunteers are needed. Call 752-1717 for more information.
GREAT buses
The GREAT bus system is running its standard routes and hours but that could change as the city follows guidelines from the local health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To keep riders safe buses are disinfected twice daily and the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center’s exterior and interior are disinfected multiple times during the day.
Greenville city government
The city is under a state of emergency. All city facilities are closed to the public. Residents can conduct city business at www.greenvillenc.gov, including payments; parking permit requests; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit applications; employment applications and building inspection requests.
All Recreation and Parks facilities are closed. City greenways and neighborhood parks will remain open from sunrise until sunset. Residents also may conduct business with the city by phone, email, mail. Important numbers include:
Citizen Action Line: 252-329-2489
City Attorney’s Office: 252-329-4426
City Clerk’s Office: 252-329-4421
City Manager’s Office: 252-329-4432
Engineering: 252-329-4467
Financial Services: 252-329-4444
Fire/Rescue Non-emergency: 252-329-4390
Information Technology: 252-329-4068
Human Resources: 252-329-4492
Planning and Development Services: 252-329-4504
Police Non-emergency: 252-329-4315
Public Information: 252-329-4131
Public Works: 252-329-4522
Recreation and Parks: 252-329-4567
Pitt County government
Pitt County is under a state of emergency. Public access to all county facilities is restricted. No curfew, sales limitations, or other restrictions are planned at this time. The county will continue to offer limited and essential services and programs. County staff have prepared to modify workflows to accommodate the change. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business online, by phone, or by scheduled appointment.
Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/Coronavirus for updates on the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. To contact a department directly, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/ContactUs, or call on of the following numbers:
252-902-1725 Animal Services
252-902-2625 Buildings and Grounds
252-902-2950 Clerk to the Board
252-902-1700 Cooperative Extension
252-902-2950 County Manager
252-902-3300 Elections
252-902-3950 Emergency Management
252-902-3150 Engineering
252-902-3200 Environmental Health
252-902-3000 Financial Services
252-902-3050 Human Resources
252-902-3100 Legal
252-902-3100 Information Systems
252-902-2002 Pitt Area Transit (PATS)
252-902-1706 Soil & Water District
252-902-3250 Planning & Development
252-902-2300 Public Health
252-902-2955 Public Information
252-902-1650 Register of Deeds
252-902-2800 Sheriff’s Office
252-902-1110 Social Services
252-902-3350 Solid Waste & Recycling
252-902-3400 Tax Administration
252-902-3092 Veterans Services
A more comprehensive list of the closings, cancellations and changes to local services due to the coronavirus response is available at www.reflector.com/info/.