Note: Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Today
Summer camps
The Daily Reflector will publish its annual summer camps special edition on March 29. To submit a camp to be considered for the listing, send the name and a brief description of the camp, along with location, dates and times, age requirements for campers, cost, registration deadline and contact phone number or email address. Information should be sent to Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com. The deadline is today. For more information, call 329-9578.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563. The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will continue to serve meals 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday but plates will be takeout only until further notice. For information call 561-7519.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is closing its senior centers today. Home delivered meals will be going as long as volunteers last. Call 252-752-1717 for more information.
ECU retired faculty
The ECU Retired Faculty has canceled its meeting scheduled for today in the second floor classroom of the ECU Physicians Family Medicine Center, 101 Heart Drive. The group will reschedule the presentation with Kathryn M. Kolasa, “Dietary Supplements; What works, What doesn’t, What’s the Evidence?”
Pancake supper
Farmville American Legion Post 151 has rescheduled its sausage and pancake supper set for Today. It will be held in April at the post, across from the Farmville Country Club. Cost is $6. Call 413-8287.
Upcoming/Ongoing
CoopStrong 4-Miler
CoopStrong, a local nonprofit that supports ALS research and awareness, has canceled the CoopStrong 4-Miler set for Saturday. The organization asked everyone who signed up to run on their own and post their accomplishments on social media and tag CoopStrong and Fleet Feet.
Dickinson After Dark
The Dickinson After Dark beer festival set for Saturday has been canceled.
Learn to quilt
The Greenville Quilters Guild Learn To Quilt set for Saturday at the Jaycee Arts & Recreation Center will be rescheduled at a later date. Call Lori Millsap at 252-864-4232 or email gqgpres@gmail.com to register.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., has canceled audition set this weekend for “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868 for more information.
Donations requested
The Community Feeding Our Children program will be providing additional food for children who normally participate in the school free lunch program during the period of the Pitt County school closing. Donations to support these purchases are needed at Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27834 or in person at the Churches Outreach Network office, 1206 Evans St., Suite #25. All donated funds will go to the purchase of the emergency food.
Library branches
The five branches of Sheppard Memorial Library closed starting Monday. The library’s bookmobile services and outreach services also are being suspended, along with the use of meeting room space at each location. The suspension is in effect until at least April 6.
4-H activities
All face to face Pitt County 4-H activities will be suspended through March 30. This includes livestock judging practice, the upcoming Market Garden program, after school programs, 4-H club meetings and other activities.